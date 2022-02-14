Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report $185.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $179.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $657.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $789.49 million, with estimates ranging from $776.58 million to $805.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after buying an additional 228,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 54,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 130,030 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.97. 214,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.