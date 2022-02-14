Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orora stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Orora has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Get Orora alerts:

Orora Company Profile

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.