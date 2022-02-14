Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 5,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,999,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.