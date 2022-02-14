Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.71. 226,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $71.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

