Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Purchased by Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,096,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,918 shares during the period. Overseas Shipholding Group comprises about 5.5% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 26,470 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 35,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. 1,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,007. The stock has a market cap of $156.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

