Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NYSE OSG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $156.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.
In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 26,470 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990 over the last ninety days. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
