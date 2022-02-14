Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE OVV traded down C$1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$53.26. The company had a trading volume of 166,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,287. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$26.48 and a twelve month high of C$54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.91 billion and a PE ratio of -18.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

