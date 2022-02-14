Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 6.6% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $66,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,157,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $504.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.67. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.