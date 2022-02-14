Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $33,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 22.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

