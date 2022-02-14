Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $118.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.