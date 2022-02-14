Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 653.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $33,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $349.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.07 and a 200-day moving average of $444.67. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

