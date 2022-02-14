PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 89,236 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,236 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACB opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $891.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

