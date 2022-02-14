PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Shares of NXE opened at $4.59 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.