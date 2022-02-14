Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Buy”

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.50 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.92.

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.76. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$32.30 and a one year high of C$43.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

