Pendle Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $25.26 million and $589,457.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.35 or 0.06827018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,137.50 or 1.00082999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

