Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $73.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.05.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

