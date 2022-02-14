Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) by 152.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,329,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278 in the last three months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

