Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $627.25 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $660.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

