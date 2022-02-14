Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 13,804 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 549.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 632,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 127.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 615,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.