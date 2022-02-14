Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after acquiring an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

