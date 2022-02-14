PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PepsiCo in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

