Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Performance Food Group posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $52.68 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

