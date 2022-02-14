Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Analysts predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Performance Food Group posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $52.68 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.