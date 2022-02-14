Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($40.77) to GBX 2,650 ($35.84) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.19) to GBX 2,897 ($39.18) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Investec initiated coverage on Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.04) target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.95) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

