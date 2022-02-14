Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POFCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:POFCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 3,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

