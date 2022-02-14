P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PFIN opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in P&F Industries in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in P&F Industries by 45.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in P&F Industries in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

