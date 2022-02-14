P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PFIN opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.70.
P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.81%.
About P&F Industries
P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
