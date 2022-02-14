Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

