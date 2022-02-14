Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 5,986 shares.The stock last traded at $9.15 and had previously closed at $9.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
