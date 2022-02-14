Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 5,986 shares.The stock last traded at $9.15 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

