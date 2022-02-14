Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lowered by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

PM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $108.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

