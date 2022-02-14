PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PCQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.75. 27,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,952. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

