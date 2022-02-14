PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.99

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 10043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $13,796,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 365.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,545 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 440,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

