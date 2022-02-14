PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.99

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 10043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
