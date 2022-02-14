Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

PING has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $20.10 on Monday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 106.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 268,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 432.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

