Piper Sandler Boosts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $50.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised Envista from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

NYSE NVST opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Envista has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $600,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,115. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Envista by 966.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Envista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

