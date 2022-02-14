Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 115.9% in January

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.53. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

