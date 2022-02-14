PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $32,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT opened at $62.85 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.