PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. PLDT has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PLDT by 186,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 93,386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PLDT by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

