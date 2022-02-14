PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.
Shares of PLDT stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. PLDT has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
About PLDT
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
