Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 245,363 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PVH were worth $49,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 50.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $98.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $89.33 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.38.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.