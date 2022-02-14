Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,616 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $36,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

