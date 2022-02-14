Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 98,377 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $39,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $127.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.48.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

