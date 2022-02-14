Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $53.69 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $53,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH opened at $276.26 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $230.89 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

