Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 231.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $33,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

SAGE stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $88.51.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.