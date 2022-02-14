Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $47.10 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,085,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,993. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.