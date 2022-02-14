Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 149,421 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,309,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,421 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $43,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $33,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 155,691 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 175.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.