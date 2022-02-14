Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 63,966 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,517 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $33.52 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

