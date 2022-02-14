Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $321.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.77, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

