Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 23,987 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,987 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Tapestry stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

