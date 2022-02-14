Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $961,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.