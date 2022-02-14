Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Invesco by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,687,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,091,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,575 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 14,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,405 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

IVZ opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

