Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $858,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $516.62 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $5,482,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

