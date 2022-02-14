Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 150.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

