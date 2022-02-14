Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $923,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

APLS stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,629 shares of company stock worth $1,126,943 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

